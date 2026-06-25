Will County Sheriff's K-9 officer Lizzy helps find man with dementia after he wanders off

The Will County Sheriff's Office shared the moment a missing man was found thanks to their K-9 officer, Lizzy.

Deputies said on June 18 a 71-year-old man with dementia wandered away from his home in Bolingbrook and the sheriff's department was called into help with the search for him

The man traveled with an Apple Air Tag which had last pinged around a hotel near his home in the 500 block of Falcon Ridge Way, the sheriff's office said. So they called in Lizzy, a bloodhound, to search for him.

The sheriff's office said it took her only 17 minutes to find the man after being given his zip-up jacket to catch his scent. He was laying in a gravel clearing at the end of a service road when they found him, but was responsive and is expected to be OK.

The Will County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public they offer free "scent kits" to anyone who cares for a person with a disability who is at risk of wandering off. The kits are used to collect and preserve a person's scent for 10 years so a K-9 can help zero-in on their trail if they ever are missing, without contamination from other scents in the house.