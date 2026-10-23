Will County investigating 5 cases of E. coli possibly linked to Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm in Homer Glen

Will County health officials are investigating five cases at E. coli that may be linked to a popular pumpkin farm in Homer Glen, Illinois.

The Will County Health Department said they have confirmed five dases of Shinga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) that may be connected to Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm. They are still working to identify how the infections happened and whether they have a common source, officials said.

"We are working closely with Bengtson's Pumpkin Farm, and the owners and staff have been fully cooperative," health officials said. "As a precaution, the farm has voluntarily closed its petting zoo and is arranging for animal testing. These steps are part of our broader investigation as we look at all possible sources of exposure."

E. coli is a bacteria commonly found in the intestines of humans and animals. While most kinds are harmless, some – including STEC – can cause illness.

STEC spreads through contaminated food or water, contact with animals, contact with contaminated surfaces, or contact with another infected person.

Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Some people may experience a fever, others may have a low fever or no fever at all.

Symptoms can appear one to 10 days after exposure, but most commonly develop within three to four days.

Young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems are particularly vulnerable to severe illness from E. coli.

Will County officials advised that anyone who visited Bengston's Pumpkin Farm on or after Sept. 29 and develops symptoms of E. coli infection should complete a confidential online survey to help the department better understand the reported illnesses and identify possible sources of exposure.