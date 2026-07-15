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Wiener's Circle and Maple & Ash team up for caviar hot dog giveaway pop-up

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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For one night only, one of Chicago's classiest restaurants is teaming up with one of the scrappiest for a special pop-up hot dog giveaway.

Maple & Ash and the Wiener's Circle are working together to make caviar-topped Chicago-style hot dogs. They will be giving them away at the Wiener's Circle from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last.

This is the second collaboration for Maple & Ash's new "Chicago Icons" series, which partners the restaurant up with "the people, places and brands that have helped shape Chicago's culture."

If you can't get a caviar dog tonight, they're not disappearing. After the pop-up, the caviar hot dog will be available to purchase every Thursday starting at 9 p.m. from the restaurant's upstairs bar and lounge for $32. 

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