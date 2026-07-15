Wiener's Circle and Maple & Ash team up for caviar hot dog giveaway pop-up

For one night only, one of Chicago's classiest restaurants is teaming up with one of the scrappiest for a special pop-up hot dog giveaway.

Maple & Ash and the Wiener's Circle are working together to make caviar-topped Chicago-style hot dogs. They will be giving them away at the Wiener's Circle from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday while supplies last.

This is the second collaboration for Maple & Ash's new "Chicago Icons" series, which partners the restaurant up with "the people, places and brands that have helped shape Chicago's culture."

If you can't get a caviar dog tonight, they're not disappearing. After the pop-up, the caviar hot dog will be available to purchase every Thursday starting at 9 p.m. from the restaurant's upstairs bar and lounge for $32.