Whitney Young wins girls' Chicago Public League championship game against Kenwood Academy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Whitney Young Lady Dolphins won the Chicago Public League championship in girls' high school basketball Saturday, topping Kenwood Academy.

It was a fast start for the Dolphins, who were up 13-8 after the first quarter with six points for Destiny Jackson. By the half, the Dolphins led by 15.

Kenwood clawed back during the second half behind Ariella Henigan, and the Kenwood Broncos got within five.

But they had no answer for Skyler Jones. The Missouri commit scored 28 as Whitney Young celebrated a 58-45 win over Kenwood.