Watch CBS News
Sports

Whitney Young wins girls' Chicago Public League championship game against Kenwood Academy

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Whitney Young Lady Dolphins won the Chicago Public League championship in girls' high school basketball Saturday, topping Kenwood Academy.

It was a fast start for the Dolphins, who were up 13-8 after the first quarter with six points for Destiny Jackson. By the half, the Dolphins led by 15.

Kenwood clawed back during the second half behind Ariella Henigan, and the Kenwood Broncos got within five.

But they had no answer for Skyler Jones. The Missouri commit scored 28 as Whitney Young celebrated a 58-45 win over Kenwood.

First published on February 11, 2023 / 5:52 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.