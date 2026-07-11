Chase Meidroth hits RBI double, White Sox win 1-0 and send Athletics to 8th straight loss

Chase Meidroth hit an RBI double in the sixth inning, five pitchers combined on a four-hitter and the Chicago White Sox sent the Athletics to their eighth straight loss with a 1-0 victory Saturday.

The A's, on their longest skid since dropping nine straight from May 27 to June 4 last year, have lost 12 of 13 and fell to 41-54.

Chicago clinched winning a home series for the 11th time in its last 12.

Bulk reliever Erick Fedde (5-6), the third Chicago pitcher, allowed two hits over four innings and Grant Taylor got five outs for his fourth save. Bryan Hudson pitched the first and Chris Murphy the second.

Meidroth and Luis Acuña each had two of Chicago's five hits.

Gage Jump (3-4) allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in his ninth start since he was brought up from Triple-A on May 26. The rookie left-hander struck out seven and walked two.

Meidroth's two-out double scored Colson Montgomery, who had walked.

Joshua Koruda-Grauer had two hits, including a double, and is 18 for 41 over his first 11 games in the majors.

A's first baseman Nick Kurtz, who had been slated to start Tuesday's All-Star Game, was placed on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday with a right thumb capsule sprain.

Up next

Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (7-5, 3.10 ERA) faces White Sox LHP Noah Schultz (2-6, 6.00) on Sunday.