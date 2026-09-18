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White Sox reschedule Saturday game vs. Tigers for 1:10 p.m. due to rainy forecast

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

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With heavy rain in the forecast on Saturday night, the White Sox have moved up their game against the Detroit Tigers.

Originally scheduled to start at 6:10 p.m., Saturday's game now will start at 1:10 p.m. All tickets and parking passes for the originally scheduled game will be good for admission to the earlier start.

The parking lots at Rate Field will open at 11:10 a.m. and the gates at Rate Field will open at 11:40 a.m.

Fans with tickets for the pre-game Sox Crawl bar crawl will receive a separate notification from the White Sox with further information.

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