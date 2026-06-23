Miguel Vargas hot a home run to lift Chicago White Sox over Cleveland Guardians, 2-1

Miguel Vargas hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, Sean Burke struck out six in 6 1/3 innings, and the Chicago White Sox claimed sole possession of first place in the AL Central on Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Burke (5-4) allowed one run on six hits and one walk to outduel Guardians starter Parker Messick. Sean Newcomb threw 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief for his second save.

The White Sox are 22-4 in their last 26 home games, 11-1 against the AL Central at home and have won nine straight home series after beating the Guardians 6-5 on Monday. Their 16 one-run wins are the most in the majors.

Messick (7-4) struck out a career-high 10 in 7 2/3 innings, walking one and allowing two runs on only three hits.

Colson Montgomery singled home Randal Grichuk in the fourth after Grichuk doubled, the first hit off Messick.

Guardians rookie Kahlil Watson hit his first career home run off Burke in the fifth, 373 feet to right field to make it 1-1, a week after making his MLB debut. The Guardians loaded the bases with two outs in the inning but Burke induced Brayan Rocchio to pop out.

Vargas put the White Sox in the lead for good to lead off the sixth, hitting Messick's slider 376 feet into the bullpen in left field. It was his career-best 17th home run of the season.

Up next

Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (2-8, 4.03 ERA) closes out the three-game series Wednesday against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (2-6, 4.46).