White Sox lose to Twins in 10 innings on throwing error

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hanser Alberto's throwing error allowed the automatic runner to score from second base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

With pinch-runner Willi Castro on second, Michael Taylor put down a sacrifice bunt. Alberto's throw to first sailed wide and Castro scored to give Minnesota the win.

Twins reliever Griffin Jax (1-1) worked a perfect top of the 10th, standing Chicago's automatic runner at third.

Jesse Scholtens (0-1) was on the mound in the 10th for the White Sox, who got the game into extras after Luis Robert Jr. homered on the first pitch he saw from Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran in the ninth.

Duran, who blew his first save in three chances this season, responded by striking out the next three batters.

Taylor also hit his first home run as a Twin. Byron Buxton added a first-inning, two-run homer that erased an early 2-0 deficit.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: Manager Pedro Grifol said 3B Yoán Moncada wouldn't play during the series in Minnesota and will be day to day starting Friday when Chicago opens a home series against Baltimore. Moncada is dealing with a back issue similar to what he dealt with in spring training. ... Grifol also said Eloy Jiménez, on the injured list with a hamstring injury, could return this weekend. Jiménez has been hitting and running bases in Minnesota.

Twins: Carlos Correa missed his third straight game with mid-back spasms. Manager Rocco Baldelli called the issue day to day and hoped Correa would be ready to return Wednesday. ... Alex Kirilloff started a rehab assignment with Class-A Fort Myers on Tuesday as he continues his recovery from wrist surgery last year.

UP NEXT

The series finishes Wednesday with Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.75 ERA) pitching for Minnesota and Chicago going with RHP Lucas Giolito (0-0, 9.00). Gray has allowed one run in 12 innings this season and struck out a career-high 13 in his last start. Giolito allowed a career-high 12 hits and seven runs in his last start at Pittsburgh.