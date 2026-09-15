White Sox lose 7-6 as Guardians tie series

Brayan Rocchio came through again, hitting a two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Cleveland Guardians a comeback 7-6 win over the Chicago White Sox that tightened the AL Central race on Tuesday night.

With runners at second and third, Rocchio, who has seven career walk-off plate appearances, hit a fly toward the left-field corner off Grant Taylor (7-3) that just eluded a diving try by outfielder Sam Antonacci.

When the ball hit the turf, Rocchio flung his helmet in the air and Cleveland's dugout emptied onto the field to celebrate. Rocchio has developed a knack for late-season heroics with four of his walk-off hits coming in September.

The Guardians' rally moved them within a half game of the first-place White Sox. The teams will play the series finale on Wednesday. The White Sox, who lost at least 100 games in each of the past three seasons, have held at least a share of first since July 4.

Rookie Travis Bazzana hit a pair of homers for Cleveland.

Jo Adell and Bazzana hit back-to-back homers in the first inning for the Guardians, who couldn't capitalize on their early 3-0 lead and fell behind before coming up with a victory that kept their division title hopes alive.

Down 4-2, the White Sox scored four in the sixth with Miguel Vargas delivering his two-out single.

Chicago loaded the bases off Cleveland's Craig Yoho on a pair of walks and a single before Chase Meidroth hit an RBI single, Randal Grichuk had a sacrifice fly and Vargas ripped a single into left off reliever Hunter Gaddis.

Adell was acquired via trade at the deadline to give Cleveland more power and he provided plenty in the first with his 22nd homer — a 442-foot shot.

Up next

Rookie LHP Parker Messick (11-9, 2.51 ERA) starts the series finale for the Guardians. He's 1-1 against the White Sox, who have yet to name a starter.