White Sox catcher Kyle Teel makes season debut in series against Guardians

After a road trip that ended with a disappointing sweep in Detroit, the White Sox are glad to be back home for a division duel against the Cleveland Guardians that kicks off on Monday night.

It will also be a chance for the team to regain first place in the AL Central. Besides their 24-12 record on the South Side, the Sox are also getting a confidence boost from the long-awaited return of Kyle Teel.

The 24-year-old will catch and bat fourth in his season debut against the Guardians, returning from hamstring and knee injuries originally suffered in the World Baseball Classic.

Teel says he feels fresh and it showed during his second rehab stint in Charlotte, hitting .500 with a home run in four games. His bat and personality are sure to provide a boost ahead of an AL Central showdown.

"I had a different role on the IL [injury list] and now I'm able to contribute on the baseball field and I'm excited for that," Teel said. " We play to win and it's going to be a great series."

"Obviously he's somebody that makes a huge impact in the middle of our lineup. And, you know, I'm just excited to not just have him in the lineup, but just on the field and his energy when he's playing is awesome," said White Sox manager Will Venable.

To get a sense of how good Teel feels, he says he can catch seven days a week. Venable would love that but says they're being mindful and didn't rule out Teel being a designated hitter down the road.