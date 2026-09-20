White Sox keep pace in the AL Central with a rain-soaked win over Tigers

Sam Antonacci had a two-run double in a three-run fourth inning and the Chicago White Sox kept pace in the AL Central and eliminated the Detroit Tigers from playoff contention with a rain-soaked 8-1 victory Sunday.

The White Sox remained a game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the division and hold a three-game lead over the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays for the third wild card.

The start was delayed 3 hours, 50 minutes by rain, and most of the game was played in a swirling mist.

Davis Martin threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings for the White Sox, striking out six, allowing three hits and walking three. He failed to record a win for his 15th straight appearance dating to June 10.

Huascar Brazoban (6-2), activated from the injured list earlier Sunday, pitched a scoreless sixth for the victory.

Trevor Richards pitched two innings for the 205th White Sox relief outing of 1 1/3 innings or more, a major league record.

Braden Montgomery started the scoring with an RBI double in the second. Kyle Teel singled home Antonacci after his double in the fourth. Chase Meidroth hit his 15th home run in the fifth, a two-run shot into the left-field bullpen.

Max Clark broke up the shutout with a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth.

Detroit reliever Brant Hurler walked in a run in the bottom of the inning and Randal Grichuk followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 8-1.

Detroit starter Troy Melton (8-5) allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings before leaving with a trainer after Antonacci's double.

Eduardo Valencia had three hits for the Tigers.

Up next

The Tigers have not announced a starter for Monday's opener of a three-game series against Washington. The White Sox are off Monday before beginning a three-game series at Kansas City, with LHP Anthony Kay (9-9, 4.41 ERA) starting Tuesday against LHP Daniel Lynch IV (6-6, 3.29).