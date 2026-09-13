White Sox fall to Cardinals 3-1 to wrap up series

Alec Burleson hit a bases-clearing double, sparking the St. Louis Cardinals to a 3-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox to wrap up a three-game series on Sunday.

Chicago entered the game leading the Cleveland Guardians by two games in the AL Central Division. The White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 14 games, begin a three-game series Monday in Cleveland.

Michael McGreevey (7-9) allowed three hits and one run, walked three and had six strikeouts in six innings for St. Louis.

George Soriano allowed a single and a walk to start the ninth before he pitched out of the jam to earn his fourth save in 12 opportunities.

Rookie David Sandlin (2-2) had a perfect game through 5 1/3 innings before he faltered. Sandlin was recalled Sunday morning from Triple-A Charlotte with Tyler Schweitzer being optioned.

In the sixth inning with one out, Nathan Church registered the first hit and Masyn Winn followed with a single. After Bryan Torres struck out, Iván Herrera reached on an error by shortstop Colson Montgomery.

Chris Murphy relieved Sandlin and Burleson hit a line drive to right field that gave St. Louis a 3-2 lead.

The White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Chase Meidroth hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Andrew Benintendi, who led off with a single. He advanced to third on a double by Tristan Peters.

Up next

White Sox: RHP Sean Burke (8-7, 3.58) will face Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (13-7, 3.78) Monday in Cleveland.

Cardinals: LHP Quinn Mathews (1-3, 4.11) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game home series against San Francisco. The Giants haven't announced their starter.