Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease expected to start Opening Day, Getz says

CHICAGO (CBS) – Pitchers and catchers for the Cubs and White Sox will have their first workouts on Wednesday.

CBS 2 will be in Arizona to cover the start of Spring Training for both teams that will enter the season with new faces feeling they have something to prove.

White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease was the subject of trade talks this offseason, but general manager Christ Getz said he expects Cease to be the Sox Opening Day starter.

Getz is trying to start a rebuild of a team that lost 101 games last season with a lot of new free agents trying to make their mark.

"Some of these guys, yeah, they need to prove something, and more than anything, it's to themselves," Getz said. "Because these guys want to have longstanding careers in Major League Baseball, but in all reality, the window isn't as large as some players think that it is."