White Sox call up top outfield prospect Braden Montgomery ahead of series vs. Braves

Top prospect Braden Montgomery joined the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday after the outfielder was called up from Triple-A Charlotte.

Montgomery is batting .314 with 10 homers and 41 RBIs over 56 games with Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte this season. He was promoted to the Triple-A Knights on May 5.

Montgomery, 23, was selected by Boston with the No. 12 pick in the 2024 amateur draft. He was acquired by Chicago in the Garrett Crochet trade in December 2024.

The White Sox also recalled left-hander Joe Rock from Charlotte before their game against the Atlanta Braves. Right-hander David Sandlin and outfielder Rikuu Nishida were sent down, and outfielder Austin Hays was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Rock, 25, was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on May 19 for infielder Oliver Dunn. He made four starts with the Knights after the deal, going 0-0 with a 4.00 ERA.

Rock was a second-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft. He made his major league debut last year, compiling a 2.35 ERA in three appearances with the Rays.

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