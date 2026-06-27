Gonzalez hits RBI single in ninth as White Sox beat Royals 2-1

Jacob Gonzalez hit a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning to give the Chicago White Sox a 2-1 walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, and 10 consecutive home series victories for the first time in franchise history.

Chase Meidroth, Braden Montgomery and Colson Montgomery had two hits each for the White Sox, who have won four of five games.

Michael Massey had two hits for the Royals, who have lost four consecutive games. Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. added doubles.

The White Sox earned their 17th one-run victory this season.

Grant Taylor (3-1) struck out four in two innings. Starter Davis Martin allowed four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Colson Montgomery and Meidroth hit back-to-back singles off Daniel Lynch IV (2-2) to begin the bottom of the ninth. Lynch gathered Braden Montgomery's bunt and threw to third, but third baseman Nick Loftin was unable to make the catch and was injured on the play, loading the bases. John Schreiber struck out Junior Perez before Gonzalez's winning hit.

The Royals went ahead 1-0 in the seventh on Carter Jensen's RBI single, which extended his hit streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

The White Sox tied it in the bottom of the inning. Andrew Benintendi and Meidroth singled before Braden Montgomery grounded into a fielder's choice to bring in Luisangel Acuña.

Michael Wacha struck out seven and gave up a run and six hits in 7 2/3 innings for Kansas City.

Up next

Royals RHP Luinder Avila (3-3, 5.06 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday's series finale. LHP Anthony Kay (6-2, 4.24) is set to pitch for the White Sox.