Tristan Peters stars as the White Sox beat Jacob deGrom and the Rangers 11-7

Tristan Peters hit a two-run double off Jacob deGrom during Chicago's six-run first inning, and the White Sox held off the Texas Rangers 11-7 on Tuesday night.

Peters also went deep in the sixth, extending his career-high homer streak to four games. The All-Star outfielder had three of Chicago's 14 hits and walked twice.

Brenton Doyle added two hits and two RBIs as the AL Central-leading White Sox (69-63) improved to 3-3 on a seven-game homestand.

Texas had won four of five, including an 11-2 victory over Chicago on Monday night. The Rangers (66-67) dropped into second in the sluggish AL West, a half-game back of Houston.

Jake Burger, Danny Jansen and Justin Foscue homered for Texas.

The Rangers loaded the bases with two out in the ninth. Grant Taylor came in and earned his eighth save when Cody Freeman bounced into a fielder's choice.

DeGrom (9-9) was charged with eight runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. The two-time Cy Young Award winner issued five walks and struck out a season-low two.

The eight earned runs were the most allowed by deGrom since joining the Rangers and matched his career high.

Peters' broken-bat liner to right drove in Miguel Vargas and Braden Montgomery, giving Chicago a 4-0 lead. Doyle followed with a two-run single.

DeGrom has surrendered 26 runs in the first inning over his 25 starts this season and 61 runs overall.

Texas closed within 10-7 on Foscue's ninth homer, a two-run drive to left in the sixth. Peters responded with a solo shot in the bottom half for his 11th career homer — all this season.

White Sox left-hander Anthony Kay allowed four runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Bryan Hudson (4-4) got four outs for the win.

Up next

Left-hander MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.26 ERA) pitches for Texas in the series finale on Wednesday night. Right-hander Sean Burke (7-6, 3.27) starts for Chicago.