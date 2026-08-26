Tristan Peters homers for 5th consecutive game, White Sox beat Rangers 10-4

Tristan Peters homered for the fifth consecutive game to match the franchise record and MLB rookie mark, Brenton Doyle hit a three-run shot and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 10-4 on Wednesday night in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The Rangers remain a half-game behind AL West-leading Houston, which lost 9-3 to the Yankees in New York earlier Wednesday.

Peters had three hits and three RBIs and Doyle added a run-scoring single. Sam Antonacci hit two RBI singles and Miguel Vargas went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Sean Newcomb (2-3) pitched three scoreless innings for the win. Jonathan Cannon allowed two runs over the final three innings for his first save since 2024.

Texas has lost of 12 of its last 15 games on the road has dropped six consecutive road series for the first time since it lost eight straight away from home in 2021.

Peters hit a two-run shot that made it 6-2 in the fifth. He and Munetaka Murakami are the first rookies in franchise history to homer in five straight games in the same season.

Texas went 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position and left 12 runners stranded. The Rangers left at least 10 on base in each game of the series and 33 combined.

Joc Pederson hit a two-run shot off White Sox starter Sean Burke in the third for the Rangers. Ezequiel Duran added a two-run single in the seventh.

MacKenzie Gore (7-10) allowed eight hits and four runs in 3 2/3 innings. Texas had won nine straight when Gore started.

Burke walked eight and allowed two runs in three-plus innings.

Up next

Rangers LHP Cody Bradford (0-2, 3.05 ERA) starts Friday opposite Brewers RHP Logan Henderson (8-2, 2.60) in the opener of a three-game series at Milwaukee.

White Sox RHP Luis Castillo (4-10, 5.19 ERA) starts Friday against Twins Dean Kremer (2-4, 5.22) to kickoff a three-game set at Minnesota.