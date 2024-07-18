White Sox release 2025 schedule, with earliest Opening Day in MLB history

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The White Sox will begin their 2025 season at home against the Los Angeles Angels, on the earliest Opening Day in MLB history.

MLB released its full 2025 schedule on Thursday, with Opening Day set for Thursday, March 27, when the White Sox will host the Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The White Sox and Angels then will have a scheduled day off on March 28 before two more games on March 29 and 30.

The White Sox will then host the Minnesota Twins for three games from March 31 to April 2, before their first road trip of the season, with three games against the Detroit Tigers on April 4-6 and three games against the Cleveland Guardians on April 8-10.

Their season will wrap up with a six-game road trip in September, with three games against the New York Yankees from Sept. 23-25 and three games against the Washington Nationals from Sept. 26-28.

The full White Sox 2025 regular season schedule is available online.