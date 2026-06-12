Wheeling police investigating drowning death of 8-year-old child

The Wheeling Police Department is investigating the death of an 8-year-old child Thursday.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Ottawa Court for a report of a missing child around 8:20 p.m. Police said family members believed the child had gone into the pond behind homes in the area and had been searching for the child.

A neighbor told police and first responders they heard a loud splash from the pond shortly after the child was reported missing. They began searching in the area and found the child in the water a short time later, unresponsive.

The child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation, but police said they do not currently suspect foul play.

"Our hearts go out to the child's family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss," Chief of Police Joseph Kopecky said. "This is a devastating incident for our entire community, and we ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts during this difficult time."