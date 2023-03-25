Police hosting wheel lock giveaway for Kia, Hyundai owners in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police want to help Hyundai and Kia owners from having their cars stolen.

Police in the 3rd District are hosting a wheel lock giveaway at the Jewel-Osco on 60th and Cottage Grove starting at 10 a.m. until they run out.

To get one, you must own a kia or Hyundai, have proof you live in Chicago, and have proof of ownership of the car.

You can also pick up a wheel lock at the 3rd District police station if you're unable to get to the store before they run out.