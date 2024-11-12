Woman sues Westchester School District after former teacher charged with sexual abuse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman who said she was sexually abused by her teacher more than two decades ago has filed a lawsuit against Westchester School District 92 ½.

Former Westchester Middle School teacher Dawn Chester resigned after the girl's mother told the school about the abuse, but she went on to teach at other Chicago area middle schools for more than two decades.

The victim said, between 1998 and 2000, starting when she was 11 years old in the 6th grade at Westchester Middle School, Chester – who at the time went by Dawn Lach – was her volleyball coach and teacher.

In 1998, the victim participated in a school-sponsored overnight camp in Wisconsin, where Chester served as a chaperone. During the trip, Chester touched the victim inappropriately. Afterward, she would write unnecessary detentions for the victim, requiring them to spend time alone together before school, where Chester would make sexual contact with the victim.

The lawsuit claims Chester sexually abused the victim on several occasions on school grounds, including in Chester's classroom, the science lab, the locker room, and the school gym.

Chester also is accused of sending the victim letters complimenting her appearance and telling her to come see Chester alone in her classroom. When the victim's mother discovered the letters, she reported them to the school district.

The lawsuit claims the school's legal team recommended that Chester should resign, which she did in August 2000. However, the woman's attorneys said the school district never alerted law enforcement or the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services as required by law.

That allowed Chester, who has also gone by the names Dawn Lach and Dawn Anderson, continued to work elsewhere as a teacher. The victim's attorneys said the Westchester School District "violated their position of trust."

"What was owed was the protection to be a child, to go to school, to be protected, and that was owed by the Westchester Middle School, by the Westchester School District, and those in a position of authority, and they failed," said attorney David J. Rashid.

The woman hopes her lawsuit will encourage other possible victims to come forward.

The victim said she noticed several months ago on social media that Chester was working at Northlake Middle School. She reported the past incidents to authorities.

Chester was then put on leave from Berkeley School District 87, and later indicted on a felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 18 by someone in a position of trust. She has pleaded not guilty.