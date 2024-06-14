Watch CBS News
Local News

West Side Chicago shooting leaves boy, 13, dead

By Matthew Cramer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the teen was on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone opened fire.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was first listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy later died at the hospital.

No one was in custody late Friday, and the circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation by Harrison Area detectives.

First published on June 14, 2024 / 10:04 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.