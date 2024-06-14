West Side Chicago shooting leaves boy, 13, dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday evening in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Police said the teen was on the sidewalk in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard when someone opened fire.

The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was first listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy later died at the hospital.

No one was in custody late Friday, and the circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation by Harrison Area detectives.