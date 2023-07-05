Watch CBS News
West Pullman shooting: man critically wounded during armed robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was critically wounded Tuesday evening when an armed robber shot him in the face in West Pullman.

Police said, around 7:50 p.m., a 25-year-old man was in a car near 120th and Union, when someone walked up with a gun, and demanded his belongings.

The robber then shot the victim in the face. The man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was in custody Tuesday night. Area 2 detectives were investigating.

