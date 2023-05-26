Homes catch fire in West Pullman neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – Crews were fighting a large fire at two homes in the 12000 block of South Lafayette Avenue on Chicago's Far South Side late Friday afternoon.

Chopper 2 was over the scene where two houses appeared to be on fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.

A 2-11 alarm fire is burning through two homes in West Pullman. The fire communicated from 12040 to 12038 S. Lafayette. A heavy volume of fire has been visible in both 1 1/2 story homes. One person has been taken to an ambulance. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/QzJQk4XkHC — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) May 26, 2023

Fairly heavy smoke was seen coming from the homes.

The Chicago Fire Department said one firefighter was injured but not seriously.

12040 Lafayette a 2 11 alarm a fire. Two one and a half story frames with explosion pic.twitter.com/1EpptiTmjZ — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 26, 2023

Around 4:30 p.m., the department tweeted that the fire was out.