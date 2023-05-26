Homes catch fire in West Pullman neighborhood
CHICAGO (CBS) – Crews were fighting a large fire at two homes in the 12000 block of South Lafayette Avenue on Chicago's Far South Side late Friday afternoon.
Chopper 2 was over the scene where two houses appeared to be on fire in the West Pullman neighborhood.
Fairly heavy smoke was seen coming from the homes.
The Chicago Fire Department said one firefighter was injured but not seriously.
Around 4:30 p.m., the department tweeted that the fire was out.
