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Woman rescued, dog found dead in West Pullman apartment building fire

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
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Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

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A woman was rescued, and a dog was found dead in an apartment building fire on Tuesday morning in the West Pullman neighborhood.

The fire started in the rear of a two-story apartment building near 120th Place and State Street.

The building was believed to be vacant, but firefighters found a woman on the second floor and used ladders to rescue her.

The woman was assessed by paramedics and refused medical attention.

Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Gary Brooks Sr. praised his firefighters' efforts.

"It is always a great thing when we can save a soul and make sure everybody's out, and so God bless her. She is safe and she is not harmed," he said. "It's just a wonderful thing when we can take everybody home."

A Fire Department spokesperson said a dead dog also was found in the building.

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