7 hurt, 1 seriously, in West Garfield Park crash involving CTA bus, fire officials say

Seven people were hurt, at least one seriously, in a crash involving a CTA bus Monday morning, Chicago fire officials confirmed.

The crash happened near the intersection of S. Kostner Ave. and W. Congress Pkwy. near I-290 around 10:45 a.m.

Details about the crash were not immediately available, but video taken at the scene showed a black sedan with major front-end damage.

The Chicago Fire Department said seven people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, two in good condition, four in fair-to-serious condition and one person in serious-to-critical condition.

It was not known how many of those people were in the car or on the bus, and if any of them were the drivers.

No further information was immediately available. CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Chicago police for more information and are waiting to hear back.