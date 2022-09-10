3 dead, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead and eight others are wounded in shootings across the city during the weekend. The ages of the victims range from 22 to 40.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 30-year-old man was shot while riding a bicycle on the city's Near West Side Friday evening.

Police said the bicyclist was riding, in the 1300 block of West Washburn around 5:10 p.m., when he was struck in the abdomen and legs by an unknown offender.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

A 22-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle and then shot in South Shore Friday.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of East 71st Street around 6:16 p.m.

Police say the victim was riding a scooter when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The victim then ran westbound on 71st when an occupant from the Hyundai sonata that struck the victim, produced a firearm and fired shots. The Hyundai Sonata then collided with a guard rail, police said.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head & chest in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A 45-year-old man was discovered Friday night, in the 600 block of East 60th around 8:21 p.m., on the grass of Washington Park with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to U of C where he was pronounced dead.

No other details were immediately available.

A man, 23, was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Back of the Yards Friday night.

The victim was inside the vehicle, in the 1700 block of West 47th Street around 11:25 p.m., when shots were fired. He was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

In other shootings from Friday 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 12:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 2000 block of East 67th Street, two men were standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a black sedan fired shots. A 24-year-old man was transported by the CFD to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 25-year-old man was transported by the CFD to U of C in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

· At 1:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 3900 block of West Grand Avenue, a 30-year-old man was driving a vehicle when shots were fired from another vehicle. The victim was transported by the CFD to Loyola in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left leg and left arm.

· At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 3400 block of West Madison, a 40-year-old female was a passenger in a moving vehicle when shots were fired from another vehicle. The victim was dropped off at Stroger in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

· At 2:14 a.m. Saturday, in the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road, the victims were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. Another man was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back and face.

· At 4:57 a.m. Saturday, in the 3300 block of West Augusta Avenue, a man, 29, was traveling eastbound on Augusta while inside a vehicle, when a dark-in-color SUV stopped near the victim and an unidentified offender fired shots in his direction. The victim was transported to Sinai with one gunshot wound to his left arm and two graze wounds to his back in good condition

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.