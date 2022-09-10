Watch CBS News
1 man dead, another critically wounded in South Loop shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is killed and another is wounded in a double shooting in South Loop Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 0-100 block of West Cermak Road around 2:14 a.m.

Police said the men were on the sidewalk when shots were fired.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man of unknown age was shot in the back and face and transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

September 10, 2022

