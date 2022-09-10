Watch CBS News
Man, 22, struck by vehicle, then shot and killed in South Shore neighborhood

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 22-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle than shot by an occupant of that same vehicle Friday evening in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man was riding a scooter when he was struck by a Hyundai Sonata in the 2300 block of East 71st Street about 6:16 p.m., according to Chicago police. The victim then ran westbound on 71st when an occupant from the Sonata produced a firearm and fired shots.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his head and chest. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead.

The Sonata then collided with a guard rail.

No offenders are in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.

Police provided no further details.

September 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

