1 dead, 3 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and three others are wounded in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 16 to 29.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 29-year-old man was shot by multiple suspects Saturday, in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue in South Austin.

Police said around 3:08 a.m. the victim was outside when he was shot at by multiple men who fled the scene on foot.

The victim was struck once on the back and leg and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition. The victim was unable to provide further details.

Around an hour later, a woman was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the face and lower body by officers responding to a call of shots fired, in the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue in South Shore around 4:18 a.m.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

A teenage boy was also found shot multiple times in the Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said around 7:49 a.m., officers found the boy, believe to be 16 years of age, unresponsive, in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, with 16 gunshot wounds to the body.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Keeler Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

The man self-transported to St. Anthony Hospital but was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the body..

Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time.

No one is in custody in each incident.

This is a developing story.