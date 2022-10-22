5 teens among 20 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Five teens are among the 20 people wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 12 to 59.

In the first shooting of the weekend, two women were shot while standing on the street in Calumet Heights Friday night.

The shooting happened in the 2000 block of East 91st Street around 6:12 p.m.

Police said both women, 20 and 37, were on the street when they both were shot by an unknown suspect.

The 20-year-old was shot in the back and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The 37-year-old was shot in the left leg and transported to Trinity Hospital in also in good condition.

Later in the evening, a 12-year-old boy was shot while walking in Garfield Park.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of South Albany Avenue near Arthington Street in Lawndale at 8:35 p.m.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a gray sedan fired shots.

The boy was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Less than 20 minutes later, a 16-year-old boy was shot while walking in an alley on the city's East Side.

The boy was walking, in the 3500 block of East 106th Street around 8:50 p.m., when he heard shots and felt pain, according to police.

He was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 8:30 p.m. Friday, in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue, an 18-year-old man was sitting in a car when shots were fired. The victim was self-transported to St. Mary's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

At 8:02 p.m. Friday, in the 3500 block of South Richmond Street, a 22-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a blue Jeep fired shots. The victim was self-transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the neck.

At 9:47 p.m. Friday, in the 0-100 block of East 37th Street, two men were standing on the sidewalk when shots were fired. A 33-year-old man was transported by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. A 31-year-old man was also transported by the CFD to U of C in fair condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and left arm.

At 9:57 p.m. Friday, in the 2600 block of South King Drive, a 17-year-old girl was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was self-transported to Insight Hospital and Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

At 10:46 p.m. Friday, in the 2700 block of West Flournoy Street, a 20-year-old woman was standing on the sidewalk when an occupant in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

At 10:02 p.m. Friday, in the 7700 block of South Muskegon Avenue, a 32-year-old man walked into Jackson Park hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg and is listed in good condition. The victim left the hospital before relaying any details on the incident.

At 10:46 p.m. Friday, in the 1600 block of East 70th Street, a 22-year-old man was standing in an alley when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported by the CFD to U of C in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

At 11 p.m. Friday, in the 400 block of South Wells Street, a 55-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported by friends to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At 11:38 p.m. Friday, in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street, a 22-year-old man was involved in a fight when the suspect produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was transported by friends to U of C where he is listed in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen, chess, and neck.

At 12:59 a.m. Saturday, in the 4000 block of South Langley Avenue, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when two males approached on foot and fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right foot.

At 1:07 a.m. Saturday, in the 2800 block of West 63rd Street, a 38-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital and will be transferred to Mt. Sinai in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

At 1:10 a.m. Saturday, in the 1600 block of West Van Buren Street, a 59-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was self-transported to Rush and was transferred to Stroger in condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

At 2:01 a.m. Saturday, in the 200 block of North Leavitt Street, a 46-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported by the CFD to Stroger where she is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

At 6:53 a.m. Saturday, in the 5700 block of South Princeton Avenue, a 15-year-old boy was outside when a sedan stopped near him, and an unidentified suspect began to fire shots in his direction. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body in critical condition.

At 8:33 a.m. Saturday, in the 8800 block of South Constance Avenue, a 25-year-old woman was outside when she heard shots and felt pain. The victim was transported to Trinity Hospital with one gunshot wound to her left arm in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident

This is a developing story.