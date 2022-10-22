Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy seriously injured in West Side drive-by

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's West Side Friday night.

The shooting happened on Albany Avenue near Arthington Street in Lawndale at 8:35 p.m.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a gray sedan fired shots.

The boy was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

There was no one in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.