Chicago shooting: 12-year-old boy seriously injured in West Side drive-by
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the city's West Side Friday night.
The shooting happened on Albany Avenue near Arthington Street in Lawndale at 8:35 p.m.
Police said the 12-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when someone in a gray sedan fired shots.
The boy was rushed to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.
There was no one in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
