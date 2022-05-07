1 dead, 5 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is dead and five others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 37-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car Friday night in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Police said around 7:45 p.m., the victim was sitting in a 2009 White Chrysler in the 4400 block of North Hamlin when a dark-colored vehicle drove up and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots -- striking the victim.

The victim fled when he struck multiple parked cars, causing his vehicle to roll over. The victim was transported to IL Masonic hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Two people were found shot in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Officer responded to a person shot in the 700 block of East 73rd, around 11:12 p.m., where they discovered two individuals on the ground having suffered gunshot wounds.

A woman, 28, suffered multiple gunshots and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A man, 54, suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf and was also transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Officers were unable to acquire any information about the incident due to uncooperating victims about the incident.

A 55-year-old man is shot while outside Saturday morning on the 4300 block of West Madison.

Around 8:23 a.m., the victim was approached by an unknown male offender. After a brief conversation, the offender fired shots in the victim's direction -- striking him in the right thigh.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A woman was shot during an argument in West Lawn Saturday morning.

Around 8:01 a.m., the 22-year-old victim had an argument with an unidentified man inside a vehicle on the 3700 block of West Marquette.

The victim exited the vehicle when the offender fired one shot in her direction, according to police.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital with one gunshot wound to the stomach in stable condition.

In a fatal incident in West Pullman, two men were wounded and another was killed Saturday afternoon, Chicago Police confirm.

Police say a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were in the 11600 block of South Lowe around 2:45 p.m. when someone pulled up in an unknown vehicle.

Someone then got out of that vehicle and started shooting.

The 26-year-old was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene. The 27-year-old man was struck in the leg and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

A 64-year-old man who was nearby on a front lawn was struck in the chest and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody in any of these incidents.

This is a developing story.