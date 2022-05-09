Watch CBS News
12-year-old shot in ankle in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 12-year-old is recovering after being shot in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood Sunday evening. 

Police say the boy was on a sidewalk in the 3300 block of West 21st Street around 8:45 p.m. when two people started shooting. 

The boy was struck in the right ankle. 

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. 

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate. 

