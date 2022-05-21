9 wounded in weekend Shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least nine people are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man is struck in the leg by gunfire, in the 7600 block of South Rhodes Avenue, in Chatham around 8 p.m. Friday.

The victim self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old man is shot by an off-duty Cook County Sheriff after refusing to be wanded at an entry point into Millennium Park, 0-100 block of East Monroe.

Police said around 7:22 p.m. Friday, the offender jumped the fence, and as security approached, the offender turned and fired shots. The Sheriff, working as security for the park, returned fire – striking the offender.

The offender then fled on foot to the 300 block of East Riverwalk and jumped onto a party boat where he was taken into custody.

The offender was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The off-duty Cook County Sheriff was transported to an area hospital for observation. Charges are pending.

A 28-year-old woman is shot while inside a vehicle in South Austin early Saturday morning.

Around 12:46 a.m., the woman was a passenger in a vehicle, in the 5300 block of West Gladys Avenue, when an unknown male approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was dropped off at Loretto Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right hand.

A man is shot while exiting a vehicle in West Englewood Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:20 a.m., the victim, 28, was exiting a vehicle, on the 2000 block of West 70th Street, when shots were fired.

The victim was dropped off at Holy Cross Hospital and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

In other shootings from Friday 5 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.:

· At 2:45 a.m. Saturday, in the 1900 block of East 80th Street, a 23-year-old man was in a vehicle when shots were fired. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago by the fire department in fair condition with a graze wound to the head.

· At 5:21 a.m. Saturday, in the 8500 block of South Commercial, three men were inside a vehicle when a dark-in-color SUV stopped near them an unidentified offender began to fire shots in their direction. The victims self-transported to Trinity Hospital where a 24-year-old man suffered one graze wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. A 25-year-old man suffered one gunshot wound to his lip and right arm and is in serious condition. A 36-year-old man suffered a laceration to his right hand in good condition.

· At 9:47 a.m. Saturday, in the 7000 block of South Bennett, A 35-year-old male victim was outside when shots were heard and felt pain. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with one gunshot wound to his left thigh and one gunshot wound to his right ankle in serious condition.

This is a developing story.