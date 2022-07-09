7 wounded in weekend shooting across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least seven people are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 21 to 35.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 31, suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg in the 100 block of South Cicero around 6 p.m. Friday.

The victim was transported to Mt Siani Hospital In good condition.

A man, 21, was shot while on the CTA 69th Street Red Line train Friday evening.

Police said around 5:46 p.m., the victim was on the train when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck to the shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital initially reported in fair condition. A person of interest was transported to the area for questioning.

A man, 22 was shot inside a residence Friday, in the 6400 block of South Kenwood, around 7:00 p.m.,

Police say he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck to the right leg and was transported to U of C Hospital initially reported in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 13000 block of South Drexel around 9:02 p.m. Friday for a call of a person shot.

A man, 35, was found shot in the torso and was transported to U of C in fair condition. The victim was uncooperative with details.

A man, 31, victim self-transported to U of C after suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach and arm in the 8800 block of South Princeton around 10:20 pm. The victim is listed in fair condition.

A man, 24, was shot while filling his vehicle with gas at a gas station Saturday morning in the 4900 block of South Cicero around 1 a.m.

Police say the victim heard multiple shots fired and felt pain. He was shot in the left foot and was transported to Mt. Sinai where he is listed in good condition.

A man, 31, was shot in the back during an argument around 2:30 a.m., in the 2400 block of West 104th Street.

The victim was struck once in the back and was transported to Christ Hospital where he is listed in fair condition.

This is a developing story.