Man shot on CTA Red Line at 69th Street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot on the CTA Red Line early Friday evening.

The shooting happened on the Red Line in the 0-100 block of W. 69th Street. The Fire Department said the 21-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the victim was on the train when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck on the shoulder and transported to the hospital initially reported in fair condition.

A person of interest was transported to the area for questioning, police said.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported police are searching a nearby alley and building in connection with the shooting.

@Chicago_Police searching a nearby alley and building in connection to @cta Redline shooting. The search is on for shooter. One person is injured @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/cV37SRV4IU — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) July 8, 2022

The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains are halted between 63rd and 95th streets.

