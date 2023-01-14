Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 dead, 3 wounded over holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and three others were wounded in shootings in the city during the holiday weekend as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 40.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man was shot while walking, in the 2000 block of East 87th Street on the city's South Side, Friday evening.

Police said around, 7:15 p.m., the victim was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown suspect came out of a gangway and shot at the victim.

The victim was shot in the left bicep and was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, a 40-year-old man was shot at a gas station, in the 3900 block of West Division Street in Humboldt Park.

Around 9:24 p.m., the victim was in a fight with three unknown men when one of the men wearing blue gloves shot the victim in the right arm.

He was escorted by officers to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was shot while outside, in the 1000 block of West 76th Street in Auburn Gresham around 10:08 a.m. Saturday.

Initial reports say the victim was outside when he heard shots then felt pain.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

At 11:59 a.m. Saturday, in the 5600 block of West Lake Street, a man, 29, was outside when three unknown suspects approached him



No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.