Man approached by 3 suspects, shot to death in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is shot to death while outside in the South Austin Neighborhood Saturday just before noon.

The shooting happened in the 5600 block of West Lake Street around 11:59 a.m.

Chicago police say three unknown suspects approached the 29-year-old victim – one of which fired shots in his direction.

The victim was struck in his back and neck and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.