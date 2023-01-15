Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Shooting: 17-year-old shot in neck, critically injured in Hegewisch

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Saturday afternoon. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of East 132nd Street just before 4 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting. 

The teen was shot in the neck and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

First published on January 14, 2023 / 7:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.