1 dead, 19 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead, and 19 others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 56.

In the first shooting of the weekend, five people were shot while standing outside a residence in Homan Square Friday evening.

Police said the victims were standing outside, in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street around 6 p.m., when someone in a passing vehicle started shooting.

A 33-year-old man who was shot multiple times was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Four other men, ages ranging from 31 to 56, were also taken to Stroger with gunshot wounds and are expected to be okay.

A 27-year-old man was shot while walking outside Friday night in West Woodlawn.

Police said around 9:34 p.m., the victim was approached by two unidentified male offenders, in the 6200 block of South Vernon, who produced handguns and began shooting at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim was struck multiple times throughout the body and was transported to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was also shot while outside Friday in the 200 block of South Homan Avenue in Garfield Park.

Police said around 10:02 p.m., the victim was standing outside when he heard several shots fired and felt pain.

The victim was struck once in the arm and was transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

Two men were shot just before midnight Friday in the Austin neighborhood.

The victims, 26 and 29, were both outdoors in the 5700 block of West Division around 11:38 p.m., when they were struck by gunfire.

The 26-year-old victim was shot in the face and back and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The 29-year-old victim was struck once in the arm and leg and was transported to Loyola Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Preliminary investigation indicates that there was an exchange of gunfire between the two men.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 10:38 p.m. Friday, in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place, a 19-year-old woman was outside when she heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim was struck once on the thigh and was transported to Mt. Sinai where she is listed in fair condition.

· At 12:01 a.m. Saturday, in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police responded to multiple people shot and verified that there were five victims struck by gunfire. A 40-year-old woman suffered multiple wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. A 32-year-old man was also struck multiple times throughout the body and was transported to U of C in critical condition. A 38-year-old man was struck multiple times on the neck and was transported to U of C in critical condition. A 31-year-old man was struck once on the thigh and was transported to St. Bernard in good condition. A 32-year-old man was shot in the mouth and was transported to St. Bernard in good condition.

· At 1:33 a.m. Saturday, in the 3400 block of Monroe, a 39-year-old man was exiting his vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified male offender who was traveling in a gray Nissan Altima. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and was transported to Mt. Sinai in fair condition.

· At 2:39 a.m. Saturday, in the 600 block of East 92nd Place, a 28-year-old man was outside when he heard a shot fired and felt pain. The victim was struck once on the leg and was transported to Trinity Hospital where he is listed in good condition. The victim was uncooperative with further details.

· At 2:50 a.m. Saturday, in the 5000 block of South Damen, a 28-year-old woman was traveling in her vehicle when she heard several shots fired and felt pain. The victim was shot in the lower back and was transported to U of C in fair condition.

· At 5 a.m. Saturday, in the 2100 block of West Birchwood, a woman, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and a man, 30, suffered a gunshot wound to the body. Both victims were sitting inside a vehicle when an unknown male offender approached and shot into the vehicle. The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital by the male victim in critical condition and the man also went to St. Francis as well in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.