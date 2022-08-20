Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 1 dead, 2 wounded in Homan Square shooting

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed, and at least two others were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street. 

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to reports of multiple people shot, including one person who was pronounced dead.

According to the Fire Department, a 34-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed that victim later died.

Two other people – a 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old man – were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to the Fire Department.

According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, one or two other people might have taken themselves to local hospitals from the shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 19, 2022 / 8:08 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.