At least 1 dead, 2 wounded in Homan Square shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was killed, and at least two others were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Homan Square neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street.

A Chicago Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to reports of multiple people shot, including one person who was pronounced dead.

According to the Fire Department, a 34-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed that victim later died.

Two other people – a 56-year-old man and a 34-year-old man – were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to the Fire Department.

According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, one or two other people might have taken themselves to local hospitals from the shooting.

Further information was not immediately available.