4 dead, 9 wounded in weekend Shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and nine others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 69-year-old man was shot inside a residence in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 5:45 p.m., the victim was inside a residence in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick when an unknown offender produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old man was shot while walking into a gas station Friday evening in Brighton Park.

The victim was walking into a gas station around 6:45 p.m., in the 3900 block of South Archer, when an unknown offender from a vehicle fired shots.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the stomach, according to police.

Officers found a man shot in the Douglas area Friday night.

Police said around 10:17 p.m., officers responded to a Shot Spotter call in the 3400 block of South Indiana and found a man, 40, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, right flank, and right hand and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man is shot multiple times while inside a residence in the South Shore neighborhood just before midnight.

Around 11:52 p.m., the victim, 25, was in a residence with other men, in the 7600 block of South Kingston, when he heard multiple gunshots and discovered he was struck.

The victim did not see who was shooting but suffered four gunshot wounds to the left thigh and was taken by a stranger to Trinity Hospital.

A 54-year-old man is shot during a fight in Englewood Friday night, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m., the victim was in a fight with a known man, on the 7400 block of South Racine, when the offender retrieved a handgun and shot the victim one time. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right cheek and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. Offender then fled in an unknown direction.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 1:05 a.m. Saturday, two women were in an argument with an unknown man on the sidewalk, in the 300 block of North State Street, when the offender retrieved a handgun and shot at both victims multiple times. The first victim, 26, was shot in the chest and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead. The second victim, 31, suffered a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was also taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

· At 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a 43-year-old man was entering his residence, in the 7900 block of South Hermitage, when three unknown men followed him inside. The victim was then shot one time by one of the three offenders who then fled in an unknown direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the body and walked into Christ Hospital for medical assistance.

· At 3:52 a.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder on the 7600 block of South Pulaski Road. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.

· At 4:37 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a person shot and discovered the victim, a 29-year-old man, laying on the ground, on the 400 block of South Kostner, with gunshot wounds to his upper left leg. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

· At 6:05 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots, on the 300 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, where discovered two men, around 30 and 56 years of age, with gunshot wounds. The victim, 30s, suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead on the scene. The 56-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

· At 8:40 p.m. Friday, a 41-year-old man was the driver in a vehicle, on the 8800 block of South Yale, when a grey sedan pulled next to him on the street and an unknown offender in the vehicle began firing shots into the vehicle. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, arm, and a graze wound to the head and was transported to Christ Hospital by CFD in good condition.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.