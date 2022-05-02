Two men shot in The Loop in broad daylight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men were shot in broad daylight Sunday afternoon in The Loop, Chicago Police say.

Just before 5 p.m., a 27-year-old man and a 55-year-old man were in an alley the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue when they were both shot by an unknown person.

The 55-year-old was shot in the head and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The 27-year-old was shot in the hand and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.