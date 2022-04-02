2 dead, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago; Two victims above the age of 80

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and 14 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago so far this weekend. Of those, two of the victims injured were above the age of 80 and two others were minors.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a woman, 19, was shot while inside a building Friday just before midnight in the North Austin neighborhood, police said.

Around 11:49 p.m., the victim was inside the building on the 5200 block of West North Avenue when shots were fired from the sidewalk.

The victim was taken to West Suburban Hospital by a friend in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left arm.

Three men were wounded, one critically following a shootout in Pilsen Friday night.

The victims were involved in an exchange of gunfire with offenders in a red pick-up truck around 11:28 p.m. on the 900 block of West Cullerton when they were shot.

A 33-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and a 34-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the buttocks – both walked into Stroger Hospital with their injuries in fair condition. A 47-year-old man was also taken by the Chicago Fire Department to Stroger in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body.

A 22-year-old man was shot after an argument in the Logan Square area Friday night.

Around 11:31 p.m., the victim was on the sidewalk on the 2100 block of North Bingham when two men fired shots after an argument. The victim was transported by the CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead.

A woman was shot while driving in the city's South Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m., the victim, 26, was driving northbound on the 900 block of South Austin when an offender in a red sedan fired shots. The victim was transported by the CFD to Loyola in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back.

An 82-year-old man was shot while standing on a sidewalk in the city's North Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon. The man was in the 1700 block of North Monitor when an unknown person shot him. He suffered a graze wound to the right leg and was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition.

In another incident, an 80-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot Saturday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the man was in a parked car in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. when an unknown person shot him in the chest. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical in condition.

In other shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday:

· At 3:00 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old boy was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 54th Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.

· At 4:45 p.m. Saturday, a 31-year-old man was in his vehicle on the expressway near the 7100 block of South State Street when he sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg by an unknown offender. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

· At 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a man and woman, both age 26, were standing at a gas station 2800 block of West 59th Street when an occupant in a gray-colored sedan fired shots. The man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The woman was treated and released on scene by the CFD with a graze wound to the right arm.

· At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, a 34-year-old woman was inside a bar when an unknown offender fired a shot outside of the 1000 block of West Belmont. The victim suffered one graze wound to the right side of her torso. The victim was treated and released on scene by the CFD.

There is no one in custody in each incident.

This is a developing story.