Police shoot, kill suspect who shot two people, fired at police, barricaded himself in Ford City apartment

Police shoot suspect who shot two people, fired at police, barricaded himself in Ford City apartment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police shot and killed a man who shot two people, fired at police, and barricaded himself inside an apartment near the Ford City Mall on the Southwest Side.

The suspect shot a woman in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive around 1:15 p.m., police say. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

From @Chicago_Police Responding POs were fired upon and did not return fire. No POs injured. 1 female victim shot transported to hospital. Negotiators talking with suspect @cbschicago — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) April 3, 2022

When officers arrived, the shooter fired shot at the police, but no officers were hit. Officers did not fire back at that point, police said. The shooter then barricaded himself inside a home.

The shooter also shot a second person, who was transported to the hospital.

Officers eventually shot and wounded the barricaded suspect, and he was also taken to the hospital.

He was later pronounced dead, police confirmed.