Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy weekend ahead
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy weekend ahead with areas of drizzle and fog, especially on Saturday. Highs will be stuck in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.
Cloudy and mainly dry for Monday with highs staying in the low 40s.
Rain chances increase starting late Tuesday and will be with us through the day on Wednesday. Lingering showers possible Thursday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with patchy fog and drizzle. Low 37°
SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of drizzle. High 42°
SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. High 42°
