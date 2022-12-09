Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy weekend ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cloudy weekend ahead with areas of drizzle and fog, especially on Saturday. Highs will be stuck in the low 40s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

CBS

Cloudy and mainly dry for Monday with highs staying in the low 40s.

CBS

Rain chances increase starting late Tuesday and will be with us through the day on Wednesday. Lingering showers possible Thursday.

CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with patchy fog and drizzle. Low 37°

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of drizzle. High 42°

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. High 42°

CBS