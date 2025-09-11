Man faces weapons charges after gun, ammunition is found during traffic stop in Aurora, Illinois

A man was hit with multiple weapons charges this week after police in Aurora, Illinois said they found an illegal handgun and numerous rounds during a traffic stop.

At 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aurora Police Special Operations Group investigators pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado in the 0-99 block of South West Street, after the driver committed an unspecified non-moving violation.

During the traffic stop, investigators found a loaded drum-style ammunition magazine lying out in the open on the center console, police said.

The two men in the pickup truck — Macros Castro Garcia, 21, and a 19-year-old male passenger — were both taken into custody on the spot. Meanwhile, police searched the pickup truck and found a Glock 19X handgun under the center console, two loaded drum-style magazines with 45 live rounds, and a Glock handgun case with another magazine containing 15 live rounds, police said.

Neither Castro nor his passenger had a Firearm Owners Identification card or concealed carry license, and Castro was confirmed to be a documented gang member, police said.

Castro was charged with four separate felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as possession of ammunition without a FOID card. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The passenger was released without charges.