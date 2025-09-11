Watch CBS News
Crime

Man faces weapons charges after gun, ammunition is found during traffic stop in Aurora, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A man was hit with multiple weapons charges this week after police in Aurora, Illinois said they found an illegal handgun and numerous rounds during a traffic stop.

At 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, Aurora Police Special Operations Group investigators pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado in the 0-99 block of South West Street, after the driver committed an unspecified non-moving violation.

During the traffic stop, investigators found a loaded drum-style ammunition magazine lying out in the open on the center console, police said.

The two men in the pickup truck — Macros Castro Garcia, 21, and a 19-year-old male passenger — were both taken into custody on the spot. Meanwhile, police searched the pickup truck and found a Glock 19X handgun under the center console, two loaded drum-style magazines with 45 live rounds, and a Glock handgun case with another magazine containing 15 live rounds, police said.

aurora-weapons-arrest.png
Aurora Police

Neither Castro nor his passenger had a Firearm Owners Identification card or concealed carry license, and Castro was confirmed to be a documented gang member, police said.

Castro was charged with four separate felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, as well as possession of ammunition without a FOID card. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt, police said.

The passenger was released without charges.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue