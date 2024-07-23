Watch CBS News
Boat explodes, two rescued on Lake Michigan off Chicago's north suburbs

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were rescued after an apparent boat explosion Tuesday afternoon on Lake Michigan near Waukegan.

Heavy flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen coming from a boat on the water around 3:20 p.m.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office confirmed crews were responding to the scene. Two people were rescued before the boat sank.

The victims' conditions were unknown, but sources said they had burn injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

