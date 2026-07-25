Water main break prompts boil in Worth, Illinois

A water main break prompted a boil order to be issued in Worth, Illinois, on Saturday morning.

Village of Worth officials said the village wide water service interruption was caused by a break at the water tower, which is the main supply line around 1 a.m.

The boil order was issued at 7:30 a.m.

"Public Works has made the necessary repairs and water service has been restored," village officials said in a written alert to residents.

Village officials are recommending residents boil all water for a minimum of five minutes before consuming. Oficials said the water is safe to use to shower and wash hands.

It is not clear how long the boil order will remain in effect.